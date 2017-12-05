Catching flickering regressions
By Florian Quèze on Tuesday, December 5 2017, 20:47 - Mozilla - Permalink
For Firefox 57, as part of the Photon Performance project, one of the
things we worked on was dramatically reducing flickering in the main
browser window. We focused especially on what happens when opening the
first browser window during startup, and when opening new browser
windows.
To identify bugs, we looked frame by frame at video recordings. This was good enough to file bugs for an initial exploration, but was time consuming, and won't help us to keep these interactions flicker free going forward.
I'm happy to announce that these two interactions are now covered by automated flickering tests that will catch any regression there:
https://searchfox.org/mozilla-
https://searchfox.org/mozilla-
These tests currently contain whitelists of known bugs (blocking bug 1421456).
- as soon as the window we care about is created, we add a MozAfterPaint event listener to it.
- for each received MozAfterPaint event, we capture a screenshot of the window using CanvasRenderingContext2D.drawW
indow().
- remove the event listener after the window is done loading and after several Services.tm.idleDispatchToMain
Thread callbacks to ensure that the window has settled.
- compare the pixel data of each of the captured frames to identify areas that have changed.
- for changed areas, see if they are whitelisted, if not make the test fail and dump base64 encoded data urls of the before/after screenshots, so that the test failure can be visually debugged.